Which Institutions Own Shares In CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)?

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) is 28.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.66 and a high of $11.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CBAY stock was last observed hovering at around $7.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.47% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -1.0% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.08, the stock is -7.67% and -14.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing 8.17% at the moment leaves the stock 20.15% off its SMA200. CBAY registered 185.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.45%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.50.

The stock witnessed a -7.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.39%, and is -4.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.76% over the week and 4.46% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 204.05% and -27.99% from its 52-week high.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.70% this year

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 97.97M, and float is at 80.92M with Short Float at 12.11%.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McWherter Charles, the company’s President of R&D. SEC filings show that McWherter Charles sold 21,749 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 20 at a price of $8.16 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15000.0 shares.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that McWherter Charles (President of R&D) sold a total of 21,749 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $9.08 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15000.0 shares of the CBAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, Quinlan Paul T (General Counsel) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $10.37 for $51831.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY).

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is trading -19.87% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -30.05% lower over the same period. Xencor Inc. (XNCR) is -9.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.