Which Institutions Own Shares In Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ)?

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) is -71.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $2.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MOBQ stock was last observed hovering at around $0.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $5.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.17% off the consensus price target high of $5.30 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.17% higher than the price target low of $5.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.15, the stock is -14.24% and -13.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing -2.53% at the moment leaves the stock -75.84% off its SMA200. MOBQ registered -88.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.39.

The stock witnessed a -12.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.62%, and is -14.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.48% over the week and 16.20% over the month.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) has around 14 employees, a market worth around $2.70M and $3.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 11.85% and -93.92% from its 52-week high.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 82.90% this year

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.81M, and float is at 18.87M with Short Float at 6.29%.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.