Which Institutions Own Shares In Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX)?

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) is -31.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.05 and a high of $18.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OLPX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $4.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.07% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -19.67% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.59, the stock is 1.24% and 0.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.38 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -35.03% off its SMA200. OLPX registered -76.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.72.

The stock witnessed a 9.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.47%, and is 0.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.83% over the week and 4.81% over the month.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) has around 174 employees, a market worth around $2.33B and $631.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.21 and Fwd P/E is 11.36. Profit margin for the company is 32.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.70% and -80.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.90%).

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.40% this year

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 651.73M, and float is at 647.22M with Short Float at 2.24%.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.