Which Institutions Own Shares In Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)?

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) is -21.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.42 and a high of $32.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BTU stock was last observed hovering at around $21.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.43% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 9.26% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.87, the stock is 4.61% and -3.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing -0.95% at the moment leaves the stock -17.27% off its SMA200. BTU registered -11.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.11.

The stock witnessed a 11.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.48%, and is -2.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) has around 5500 employees, a market worth around $3.04B and $5.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.17 and Fwd P/E is 6.61. Profit margin for the company is 29.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.80% and -36.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.20%).

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Peabody Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 174.60% this year

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 144.60M, and float is at 142.42M with Short Float at 13.00%.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Elliott Investment Management, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Elliott Investment Management sold 257,296 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $28.40 per share for a total of $7.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21.11 million shares.

Peabody Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Spurbeck Mark (EVP and CFO) sold a total of 21,070 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $25.88 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67108.0 shares of the BTU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Jarboe Scott T. (CAO and Corporate Secretary) disposed off 11,573 shares at an average price of $25.88 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 62,930 shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU).