Which Institutions Own Shares In TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)?

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is -24.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.09 and a high of $22.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TGNA stock was last observed hovering at around $15.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.57% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 11.28% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.97, the stock is -0.03% and -1.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 1.01% at the moment leaves the stock -14.51% off its SMA200. TGNA registered -25.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.56.

The stock witnessed a 3.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.44%, and is 0.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.32% over the week and 2.25% over the month.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) has around 6300 employees, a market worth around $3.66B and $3.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.99 and Fwd P/E is 4.76. Profit margin for the company is 18.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.83% and -28.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TEGNA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.90% this year

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 224.54M, and float is at 221.58M with Short Float at 7.50%.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 38 times.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DallasNews Corporation (DALN) that is trading -26.44% down over the past 12 months and News Corporation (NWSA) that is 24.08% higher over the same period. Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO) is 4.91% up on the 1-year trading charts.