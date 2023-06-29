Which Institutions Own Shares In Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN)?

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) is -14.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.79 and a high of $14.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TERN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.35% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.17% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 13.0% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.70, the stock is -23.00% and -26.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.46 million and changing 18.44% at the moment leaves the stock -3.24% off its SMA200. TERN registered 281.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $337.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.68.

The stock witnessed a -19.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.57%, and is -26.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.20% over the week and 10.93% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 386.31% and -38.01% from its 52-week high.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.20% this year

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.78M, and float is at 35.95M with Short Float at 9.55%.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lu Hongbo, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lu Hongbo bought 758,620 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $7.25 per share for a total of $5.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.34 million shares.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that Vivo Opportunity, LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 758,620 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $7.25 per share for $5.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.34 million shares of the TERN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (Director) acquired 137,931 shares at an average price of $7.25 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 4,882,854 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN).