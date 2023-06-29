Which Institutions Own Shares In The Chemours Company (CC)?

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is 15.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.58 and a high of $38.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CC stock was last observed hovering at around $34.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45%.

Currently trading at $35.36, the stock is 8.40% and 16.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing 1.29% at the moment leaves the stock 14.28% off its SMA200. CC registered 12.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.55.

The stock witnessed a 23.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.60%, and is 4.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 4.20% over the month.

The Chemours Company (CC) has around 6600 employees, a market worth around $5.36B and $6.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.44 and Fwd P/E is 6.48. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.96% and -7.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

The Chemours Company (CC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.30% this year

The Chemours Company (CC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.00M, and float is at 146.83M with Short Float at 3.07%.

The Chemours Company (CC) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at The Chemours Company (CC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Newman Mark, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Newman Mark bought 7,661 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $34.63 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

The Chemours Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Scarborough Alvenia (SVP Corp Communications & CBO) sold a total of 5,125 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $32.30 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13890.0 shares of the CC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Abbott Matthew S (SVP, Chief Enterprise Transfor) disposed off 8,912 shares at an average price of $34.20 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 29,869 shares of The Chemours Company (CC).

The Chemours Company (CC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading 13.58% up over the past 12 months and 3M Company (MMM) that is -25.78% lower over the same period.