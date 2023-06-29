Which Institutions Own Shares In Unilever PLC (UL)?

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) is 2.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.44 and a high of $55.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UL stock was last observed hovering at around $51.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $56.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.88% off the consensus price target high of $65.23 offered by analysts, but current levels are -30.13% lower than the price target low of $39.66 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.61, the stock is 1.69% and -2.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing -0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 3.57% off its SMA200. UL registered 12.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.85.

The stock witnessed a 0.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.52%, and is -0.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.61% over the week and 0.72% over the month.

Unilever PLC (UL) has around 127000 employees, a market worth around $130.53B and $65.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.73. Distance from 52-week low is 21.61% and -7.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.00%).

Unilever PLC (UL) Analyst Forecasts

Unilever PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.80% this year

Unilever PLC (UL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.52B, and float is at 2.52B with Short Float at 0.10%.

Unilever PLC (UL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) that is trading -4.97% down over the past 12 months and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is 4.71% higher over the same period. General Mills Inc. (GIS) is 8.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.