Who are the Institutional Holders in Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)?

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) is 45.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.73 and a high of $18.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATEC stock was last observed hovering at around $17.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.66% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -6.06% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.03, the stock is 14.57% and 17.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.27 million and changing 1.29% at the moment leaves the stock 40.84% off its SMA200. ATEC registered 155.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$25.01.

The stock witnessed a 25.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.02%, and is 16.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.06% over the week and 4.54% over the month.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) has around 705 employees, a market worth around $2.06B and $389.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -39.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 214.66% and -1.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.60%).

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.90% this year

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.75M, and float is at 68.08M with Short Float at 11.32%.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hunsaker Craig E, the company’s EVP, PEOPLE/CULTURE & GC. SEC filings show that Hunsaker Craig E sold 100,487 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 28 at a price of $18.00 per share for a total of $1.81 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.12 million shares.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 27 that Hunsaker Craig E (EVP, PEOPLE/CULTURE & GC) sold a total of 6,542 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 27 and was made at $18.00 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.22 million shares of the ATEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Altman Elizabeth Ann (Director) disposed off 9,273 shares at an average price of $16.14 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 31,158 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC).

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) that is trading -26.91% down over the past 12 months and NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is -19.91% lower over the same period. Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) is -0.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.