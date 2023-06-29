Who are the Institutional Holders in Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY)?

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) is 2.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.78 and a high of $93.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BBY stock was last observed hovering at around $82.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.2% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -32.71% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $82.28, the stock is 7.20% and 11.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.12 million and changing -0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 7.88% off its SMA200. BBY registered 14.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.98.

The stock witnessed a 10.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.22%, and is 4.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 2.25% over the month.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) has around 90000 employees, a market worth around $17.95B and $45.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.91 and Fwd P/E is 12.02. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.36% and -11.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.90%).

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is a “Hold”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 22 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Best Buy Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.10% this year

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 218.90M, and float is at 200.83M with Short Float at 4.97%.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Barry Corie S, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Barry Corie S sold 17,382 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $71.82 per share for a total of $1.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

Best Buy Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Bilunas Matthew M (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,998 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $71.82 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76380.0 shares of the BBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Hartman Todd G. (GC, Chief Risk Officer) disposed off 2,501 shares at an average price of $71.82 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 33,154 shares of Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY).

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 33.59% up over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is 13.97% higher over the same period. The Home Depot Inc. (HD) is 8.43% up on the 1-year trading charts.