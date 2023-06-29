Who are the Institutional Holders in Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL)?

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) is -25.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $106.47 and a high of $239.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BURL stock was last observed hovering at around $156.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.25% off its average median price target of $214.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.54% off the consensus price target high of $250.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -25.95% lower than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $151.14, the stock is -0.15% and -10.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -3.36% at the moment leaves the stock -15.70% off its SMA200. BURL registered -3.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.97.

The stock witnessed a -5.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.91%, and is 1.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.82% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) has around 14869 employees, a market worth around $9.49B and $8.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.09 and Fwd P/E is 19.50. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.96% and -37.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Burlington Stores Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.80% this year

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.95M, and float is at 64.68M with Short Float at 3.74%.

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCNAMARA WILLIAM P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MCNAMARA WILLIAM P sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $212.26 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8154.0 shares.

Burlington Stores Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Vecchio Jennifer (Group President and CMO) sold a total of 47,153 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $209.46 per share for $9.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55173.0 shares of the BURL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 28, LAUB JEFFREY (SVP, Finance and CAO) disposed off 2,917 shares at an average price of $195.63 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 3,165 shares of Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL).

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading 13.97% up over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is 25.15% higher over the same period. Target Corporation (TGT) is -11.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.