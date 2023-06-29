Who are the Institutional Holders in Gen Digital Inc. (GEN)?

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) is -14.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.45 and a high of $26.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GEN stock was last observed hovering at around $18.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.33% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 13.0% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.27, the stock is 1.09% and 4.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.49 million and changing -1.03% at the moment leaves the stock -8.74% off its SMA200. GEN registered -19.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.62.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.40%, and is 0.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) has around 3700 employees, a market worth around $11.80B and $3.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.62 and Fwd P/E is 7.64. Profit margin for the company is 40.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.25% and -31.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gen Digital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.80% this year

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 641.00M, and float is at 610.17M with Short Float at 3.18%.

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vlcek Ondrej, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Vlcek Ondrej bought 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $15.79 per share for a total of $4.74 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.16 million shares.

Gen Digital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that DERSE NATALIE MARIE (CFO) sold a total of 1,033 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $21.10 per share for $21796.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the GEN stock.

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 26.79% up over the past 12 months and Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) that is 26.30% higher over the same period.