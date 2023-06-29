Who are the Institutional Holders in Guardant Health Inc. (GH)?

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) is 35.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.67 and a high of $62.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GH stock was last observed hovering at around $36.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $36.76, the stock is 6.58% and 26.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 2.08% off its SMA200. GH registered -17.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.63.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 30.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.97%, and is 0.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.97% over the week and 4.65% over the month.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) has around 1793 employees, a market worth around $4.20B and $482.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 77.84% and -41.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.00%).

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.00% this year

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.66M, and float is at 97.63M with Short Float at 7.81%.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Guardant Health Inc. (GH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Joyce Meghan V., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Joyce Meghan V. sold 2,766 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $37.55 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4224.0 shares.

Guardant Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Kalia Kumud (Chief Information Officer) bought a total of 2,981 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $32.71 per share for $97498.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5193.0 shares of the GH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Eltoukhy Helmy (Co-Chief Executive Officer) acquired 8,600 shares at an average price of $26.15 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 2,049,238 shares of Guardant Health Inc. (GH).