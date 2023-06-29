Who are the Institutional Holders in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)?

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) is -11.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.82 and a high of $21.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ICPT stock was last observed hovering at around $11.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.5% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -36.25% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.90, the stock is -5.37% and -22.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing -3.11% at the moment leaves the stock -28.82% off its SMA200. ICPT registered -19.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.33.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.19%, and is -7.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.09% over the week and 6.07% over the month.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) has around 341 employees, a market worth around $461.83M and $294.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.17. Profit margin for the company is 70.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.56% and -50.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.60%).

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.90% this year

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.67M, and float is at 40.09M with Short Float at 15.93%.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 14 times.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 40.16% up over the past 12 months and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is -19.87% lower over the same period. MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) is -14.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.