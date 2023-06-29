Who are the Institutional Holders in Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)?

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) is -17.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.49 and a high of $19.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KURA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.09% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 53.18% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.30, the stock is -15.37% and -13.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing -0.29% at the moment leaves the stock -20.95% off its SMA200. KURA registered -40.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.82%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.74.

The stock witnessed a -22.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.60%, and is -3.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.64% over the week and 5.46% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 8.54% and -48.32% from its 52-week high.

Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kura Oncology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.10% this year

Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.40M, and float is at 64.56M with Short Float at 11.52%.

Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Malley Thomas, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Malley Thomas bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $11.50 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Kura Oncology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that DALE STEPHEN (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 9,225 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $13.88 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27675.0 shares of the KURA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, FLOWERS KIRSTEN (CCO & Chief Strategy Officer) disposed off 1,906 shares at an average price of $13.89 for $26474.0. The insider now directly holds 20,605 shares of Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA).

Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is 79.56% higher over the past 12 months.