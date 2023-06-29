Who are the Institutional Holders in Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR)?

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) is 239.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.05 and a high of $9.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OSCR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $7.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.5% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -51.64% lower than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.34, the stock is -2.42% and 11.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing 3.60% at the moment leaves the stock 71.91% off its SMA200. OSCR registered 83.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 277.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.01.

The stock witnessed a 21.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.66%, and is -4.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.60% over the week and 5.99% over the month.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) has around 2714 employees, a market worth around $1.82B and $4.46B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 306.83% and -15.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.60%).

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oscar Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.80% this year

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 216.91M, and float is at 177.46M with Short Float at 3.84%.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blackley Richard Scott, the company’s Chief Transformation Officer. SEC filings show that Blackley Richard Scott sold 23,955 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $8.39 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.44 million shares.

Oscar Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Quane Alessandrea C. (EVP, Chief Insurance Officer) sold a total of 11,859 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $8.39 per share for $99552.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the OSCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Sankaran Sid (Interim CFO) disposed off 137,826 shares at an average price of $7.15 for $0.99 million. The insider now directly holds 207,474 shares of Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR).

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading -6.17% down over the past 12 months and CVS Health Corporation (CVS) that is -27.92% lower over the same period. The Cigna Group (CI) is 2.56% up on the 1-year trading charts.