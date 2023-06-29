Who are the Institutional Holders in Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL)?

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) is 57.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.53 and a high of $78.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TOL stock was last observed hovering at around $78.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $78.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.44% off the consensus price target high of $94.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -37.81% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.55, the stock is 6.73% and 15.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 41.73% off its SMA200. TOL registered 72.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.46.

The stock witnessed a 15.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.36%, and is 3.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) has around 5200 employees, a market worth around $8.63B and $10.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.26 and Fwd P/E is 7.89. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.70% and 0.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Toll Brothers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.60% this year

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.21M, and float is at 105.21M with Short Float at 3.30%.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Connor Martin P., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Connor Martin P. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $75.62 per share for a total of $1.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47414.0 shares.

Toll Brothers Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Yearley Douglas C. Jr. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 59,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $74.09 per share for $4.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the TOL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, MARBACH CARL B (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $72.37 for $0.72 million. The insider now directly holds 53,066 shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL).

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) that is trading 79.79% up over the past 12 months and Lennar Corporation (LEN) that is 74.27% higher over the same period.