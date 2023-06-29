Who are the Institutional Holders in Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR)?

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) is -6.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.15 and a high of $14.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VTNR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.53% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 17.57% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.77, the stock is -3.24% and -14.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing 3.59% at the moment leaves the stock -22.55% off its SMA200. VTNR registered -53.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.55.

The stock witnessed a -11.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.01%, and is 7.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.54% over the week and 5.93% over the month.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) has around 497 employees, a market worth around $536.84M and $3.41B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.30. Distance from 52-week low is 12.04% and -60.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vertex Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.30% this year

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.69M, and float is at 61.26M with Short Float at 21.31%.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rhame James Gary, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Rhame James Gary bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $6.33 per share for a total of $25310.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14648.0 shares.

Vertex Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 19 that Cowart Benjamin P (CEO and President) sold a total of 66,666 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 19 and was made at $8.00 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.45 million shares of the VTNR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 11, Cowart Benjamin P (CEO and President) disposed off 66,667 shares at an average price of $8.29 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 5,517,274 shares of Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR).

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) that is trading 44.60% up over the past 12 months. Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) is 111.83% up on the 1-year trading charts.