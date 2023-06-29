Who is the Top Investor In Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)?

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is 14.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.05 and a high of $78.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACGL stock was last observed hovering at around $71.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $83.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.09% off the consensus price target high of $92.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -6.99% lower than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.68, the stock is 0.96% and -1.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 13.94% off its SMA200. ACGL registered 59.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.72.

The stock witnessed a 0.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.29%, and is -0.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 1.68% over the month.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $26.39B and $10.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.81 and Fwd P/E is 10.40. Profit margin for the company is 18.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.62% and -8.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.30% this year

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 367.30M, and float is at 358.48M with Short Float at 1.07%.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GRANDISSON MARC, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that GRANDISSON MARC sold 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $76.10 per share for a total of $15.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.29 million shares.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that PETRILLO LOUIS T (OFFICER OF SUBSIDIARY) sold a total of 15,406 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $76.79 per share for $1.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the ACGL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, Rajeh Maamoun (CHAIRMAN & CEO ARCH RE GROUP) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $76.41 for $3.06 million. The insider now directly holds 335,378 shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL).

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) that is trading 17.61% up over the past 12 months and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) that is -9.05% lower over the same period. W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) is -15.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.