Who is the Top Investor In CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM)?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) is -23.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.97 and a high of $13.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COMM stock was last observed hovering at around $5.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.17% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -2.18% lower than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.62, the stock is 21.19% and 23.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.95 million and changing 7.25% at the moment leaves the stock -26.69% off its SMA200. COMM registered -21.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $111.49.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 26.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.86%, and is 16.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.13% over the week and 7.04% over the month.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $1.15B and $9.00B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.41. Profit margin for the company is -13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.56% and -59.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.80%).

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -154.10% this year

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 208.90M, and float is at 203.16M with Short Float at 6.59%.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Carlson John R., the company’s SVP & Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Carlson John R. bought 11,780 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $4.24 per share for a total of $49942.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Treadway Charles L. (President and CEO) bought a total of 56,155 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $4.45 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.67 million shares of the COMM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, Watts Claudius E. IV (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $4.48 for $44775.0. The insider now directly holds 624,030 shares of CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM).

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading 16.22% up over the past 12 months.