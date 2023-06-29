Who is the Top Investor In Confluent Inc. (CFLT)?

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) is 59.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.60 and a high of $37.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CFLT stock was last observed hovering at around $33.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.81% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.02% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -48.08% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.54, the stock is 3.37% and 25.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.4 million and changing 5.37% at the moment leaves the stock 44.41% off its SMA200. CFLT registered 40.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$19.51.

The stock witnessed a 23.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.48%, and is 2.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.55% over the week and 6.07% over the month.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) has around 2761 employees, a market worth around $10.60B and $634.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 246.81. Profit margin for the company is -77.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.10% and -5.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.30%).

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Confluent Inc. (CFLT) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Confluent Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.10% this year

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 291.87M, and float is at 151.39M with Short Float at 10.60%.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) Insider Activity

A total of 141 insider transactions have happened at Confluent Inc. (CFLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 70 and purchases happening 71 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Verbowski Chad, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Verbowski Chad sold 8,203 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $33.28 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.44 million shares.

Confluent Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 21 that Liu Ying Christina (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 406 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 21 and was made at $33.28 per share for $13512.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the CFLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 12, Chadwick Jonathan (Director) disposed off 16,625 shares at an average price of $36.40 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 14,203 shares of Confluent Inc. (CFLT).