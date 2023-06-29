Who is the Top Investor In General Mills Inc. (GIS)?

General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) is -8.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.08 and a high of $90.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GIS stock was last observed hovering at around $80.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.18% off its average median price target of $83.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.91% off the consensus price target high of $97.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -11.19% lower than the price target low of $69.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.72, the stock is -6.62% and -10.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.77 million and changing -5.17% at the moment leaves the stock -6.34% off its SMA200. GIS registered 8.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.52.

The stock witnessed a -8.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.50%, and is -5.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 1.67% over the month.

General Mills Inc. (GIS) has around 32500 employees, a market worth around $45.11B and $19.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.56 and Fwd P/E is 17.08. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.47% and -15.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

General Mills Inc. (GIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for General Mills Inc. (GIS) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

General Mills Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.90% this year

General Mills Inc. (GIS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 592.50M, and float is at 584.30M with Short Float at 1.98%.

General Mills Inc. (GIS) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at General Mills Inc. (GIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cordani David, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Cordani David sold 8,675 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $89.55 per share for a total of $0.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7885.0 shares.

General Mills Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that Pallot Mark A (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 4,081 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $90.32 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13121.0 shares of the GIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Benson Jodi J (Chief Innovation Officer) disposed off 3,009 shares at an average price of $90.59 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 35,491 shares of General Mills Inc. (GIS).

General Mills Inc. (GIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is trading 16.91% up over the past 12 months and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) that is -9.42% lower over the same period. The Hershey Company (HSY) is 12.96% up on the 1-year trading charts.