Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Volatility At 4.86%, Should You Add A Position?

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) is 22.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $0.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZOM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $0.44 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.55% off the consensus price target high of $0.44 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 54.55% higher than the price target low of $0.44 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.20, the stock is 0.97% and -0.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.0 million and changing 2.56% at the moment leaves the stock -8.56% off its SMA200. ZOM registered -20.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.29.

The stock witnessed a 2.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.25%, and is -5.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.86% over the week and 3.97% over the month.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) has around 85 employees, a market worth around $200.68M and $20.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -94.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.33% and -51.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.30%).

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zomedica Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.70% this year

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 979.95M, and float is at 965.42M with Short Float at 7.51%.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HEATON LARRY C II, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that HEATON LARRY C II bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $0.19 per share for a total of $19090.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100000.0 shares.

Zomedica Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that POWERS JOHNNY D (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $0.19 per share for $19340.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.6 million shares of the ZOM stock.