A peek at Ashland Inc. (ASH): Who has invested in It?

Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is -18.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.00 and a high of $114.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASH stock was last observed hovering at around $83.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.33% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.82% off the consensus price target high of $126.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -2.55% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $87.17, the stock is 1.79% and -3.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing 3.97% at the moment leaves the stock -13.27% off its SMA200. ASH registered -15.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.92.

The stock witnessed a 0.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.67%, and is 4.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 2.23% over the month.

Ashland Inc. (ASH) has around 3900 employees, a market worth around $4.60B and $2.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.39 and Fwd P/E is 13.15. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.96% and -23.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Ashland Inc. (ASH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ashland Inc. (ASH) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ashland Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.00% this year

Ashland Inc. (ASH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.00M, and float is at 52.16M with Short Float at 1.54%.

Ashland Inc. (ASH) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Ashland Inc. (ASH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sandler Ricky C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sandler Ricky C bought 224,156 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $100.20 per share for a total of $22.46 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.08 million shares.

Ashland Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that Sandler Ricky C (Director) sold a total of 224,156 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $100.20 per share for $22.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.08 million shares of the ASH stock.

Ashland Inc. (ASH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dow Inc. (DOW) that is 1.35% higher over the past 12 months. DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) is 23.60% up on the 1-year trading charts.