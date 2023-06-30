A peek at Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU): Who has invested in It?

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) is -1.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.69 and a high of $8.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UUUU stock was last observed hovering at around $6.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.53% off the consensus price target high of $12.35 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 28.12% higher than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.11, the stock is -2.78% and 2.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing -0.33% at the moment leaves the stock -3.51% off its SMA200. UUUU registered 11.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$27.22.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.73%, and is -1.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.85% over the week and 4.44% over the month.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) has around 134 employees, a market worth around $990.55M and $29.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.18. Distance from 52-week low is 30.28% and -25.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.70%).

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Energy Fuels Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 102.60% this year

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 157.93M, and float is at 153.80M with Short Float at 14.67%.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moore Curtis, the company’s Senior VP Marketing and. SEC filings show that Moore Curtis sold 9,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $6.37 per share for a total of $62436.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82978.0 shares.

Energy Fuels Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Moore Curtis (Senior VP Marketing and) sold a total of 14,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $6.90 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 92778.0 shares of the UUUU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, Filas Barbara Appelin (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $6.25 for $62500.0. The insider now directly holds 134,113 shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU).

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) that is trading -9.57% down over the past 12 months and Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) that is 17.14% higher over the same period.