A peek at Guess’ Inc. (GES): Who has invested in It?

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) is -5.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.27 and a high of $24.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GES stock was last observed hovering at around $19.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.92% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 11.27% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.52, the stock is -3.37% and 1.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 0.64% off its SMA200. GES registered 8.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.31.

The stock witnessed a -0.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.95%, and is -3.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.25% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) has around 12500 employees, a market worth around $1.06B and $2.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.27 and Fwd P/E is 6.55. Distance from 52-week low is 36.79% and -19.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.80%).

Guess’ Inc. (GES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Guess’ Inc. (GES) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Guess’ Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.10% this year

Guess’ Inc. (GES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.35M, and float is at 28.26M with Short Float at 24.38%.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Guess’ Inc. (GES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weinswig Deborah, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Weinswig Deborah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $20.67 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26069.0 shares.

Guess’ Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 19 that CHIDONI ANTHONY (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 19 and was made at $16.60 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the GES stock.

Guess’ Inc. (GES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Carter’s Inc. (CRI) that is trading -1.15% down over the past 12 months and Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) that is 49.59% higher over the same period. Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is -13.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.