A peek at Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT): Who has invested in It?

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) is -21.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.72 and a high of $3.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PFMT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 59.71% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.82, the stock is -2.98% and -0.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing 11.02% at the moment leaves the stock 1.97% off its SMA200. PFMT registered 10.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$185.62.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 21.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.32%, and is -19.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.63% over the week and 9.58% over the month.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) has around 1023 employees, a market worth around $213.50M and $107.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.95% and -28.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.80%).

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Performant Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.30% this year

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.50M, and float is at 58.49M with Short Float at 1.67%.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $2.61 per share for a total of $78300.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15.79 million shares.

Performant Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM (10% Owner) bought a total of 300,182 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $2.66 per share for $0.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15.76 million shares of the PFMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM (10% Owner) acquired 2,770 shares at an average price of $2.80 for $7756.0. The insider now directly holds 15,463,109 shares of Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT).

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) that is trading 3.24% up over the past 12 months and ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) that is 15.56% higher over the same period.