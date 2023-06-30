A peek at Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR): Who has invested in It?

Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) is 154.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.85 and a high of $48.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SDGR stock was last observed hovering at around $44.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.81% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.65% off the consensus price target high of $86.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -106.96% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.60, the stock is 17.21% and 38.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing 6.27% at the moment leaves the stock 84.06% off its SMA200. SDGR registered 70.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 169.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$18.10.

The stock witnessed a 38.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 93.26%, and is 8.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.76% over the week and 6.95% over the month.

Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) has around 787 employees, a market worth around $3.67B and $197.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 344.93. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 200.32% and -2.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.80%).

Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Schrodinger Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.40% this year

Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.47M, and float is at 48.92M with Short Float at 9.02%.

Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lorton Kenneth Patrick, the company’s EVP & Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Lorton Kenneth Patrick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $40.06 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47388.0 shares.

Schrodinger Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that Tran Yvonne (EVP, CLO & CPO) sold a total of 7,960 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $40.01 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12721.0 shares of the SDGR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22, Tran Yvonne (EVP, CLO & CPO) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $35.04 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 12,721 shares of Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR).

Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is trading -18.68% down over the past 12 months. Certara Inc. (CERT) is -16.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.