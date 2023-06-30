A peek at Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG): Who has invested in It?

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) is -24.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.57 and a high of $38.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WMG stock was last observed hovering at around $26.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.56% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -1.69% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.44, the stock is 3.55% and -1.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing -0.86% at the moment leaves the stock -11.47% off its SMA200. WMG registered 7.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.66.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.97%, and is 0.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) has around 6200 employees, a market worth around $13.69B and $5.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.32 and Fwd P/E is 23.40. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.58% and -31.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.60%).

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 80.90% this year

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 515.91M, and float is at 114.33M with Short Float at 5.53%.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Benet Lincoln E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Benet Lincoln E sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $32.14 per share for a total of $0.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Warner Music Group Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Benet Lincoln E (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $32.00 per share for $0.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the WMG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Benet Lincoln E (Director) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $34.03 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 399,341 shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG).