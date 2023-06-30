Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) is 62.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.83 and a high of $17.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACCD stock was last observed hovering at around $12.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.78% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 2.77% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.64, the stock is -3.62% and -1.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 0.24% at the moment leaves the stock 11.62% off its SMA200. ACCD registered 60.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 75.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.78.

The stock witnessed a 7.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.46%, and is -1.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.86% over the week and 5.30% over the month.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) has around 2370 employees, a market worth around $956.97M and $363.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 85.07% and -25.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-60.80%).

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Accolade Inc. (ACCD) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Accolade Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -234.30% this year

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.85M, and float is at 68.97M with Short Float at 4.59%.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at Accolade Inc. (ACCD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SINGH RAJEEV, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that SINGH RAJEEV sold 373 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 20 at a price of $13.42 per share for a total of $5007.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.58 million shares.

Accolade Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 20 that Cavanaugh Robert N (President) sold a total of 157 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 20 and was made at $13.42 per share for $2107.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the ACCD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 20, Barnes Stephen H. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 121 shares at an average price of $13.42 for $1624.0. The insider now directly holds 141,491 shares of Accolade Inc. (ACCD).

Accolade Inc. (ACCD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading -6.29% down over the past 12 months and Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) that is -6.97% lower over the same period. The Cigna Group (CI) is 4.15% up on the 1-year trading charts.