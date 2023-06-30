AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) is -32.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.91 and a high of $10.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALVR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.53% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 77.07% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.44, the stock is -25.20% and -18.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.34 million and changing 4.88% at the moment leaves the stock -41.56% off its SMA200. ALVR registered -16.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.73%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.15.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.68%, and is 8.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.85% over the week and 12.56% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 18.21% and -66.57% from its 52-week high.

AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AlloVir Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.60% this year

AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.30M, and float is at 46.69M with Short Float at 15.77%.

AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GILEAD SCIENCES, INC., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. bought 2,930,870 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 27 at a price of $3.75 per share for a total of $10.99 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16.64 million shares.

AlloVir Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Hagen Brett R (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 5,045 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $5.64 per share for $28453.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the ALVR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Brainard Diana (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 4,536 shares at an average price of $4.21 for $19115.0. The insider now directly holds 916,628 shares of AlloVir Inc. (ALVR).

AlloVir Inc. (ALVR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is trading 23.56% up over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is -37.57% down on the 1-year trading charts.