American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEPPZ) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEPPZ) is -4.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.58 and a high of $57.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEPPZ stock was last observed hovering at around $48.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $98.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.5% off the consensus price target high of $113.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 43.82% higher than the price target low of $87.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.16, the stock is 0.36% and -0.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 1.11% at the moment leaves the stock -2.99% off its SMA200. AEPPZ registered -8.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.18%.

The stock witnessed a 2.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.58%, and is 1.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.82% over the week and 0.92% over the month.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEPPZ) has around 16974 employees, a market worth around $43.03B and $19.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.42. Distance from 52-week low is 3.32% and -13.75% from its 52-week high.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEPPZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEPPZ) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Electric Power Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEPPZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.00M, and float is at 16.99M with Short Float at 1.50%.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEPPZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -4.75% down over the past 12 months and Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is -15.91% lower over the same period. The Southern Company (SO) is -2.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.