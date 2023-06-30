CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) is -76.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.97 and a high of $6.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CAMP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $3.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.84% off the consensus price target high of $9.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 47.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.06, the stock is -38.31% and -45.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 9.15% at the moment leaves the stock -69.41% off its SMA200. CAMP registered -77.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$55.01.

The stock witnessed a -40.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -69.45%, and is -38.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.87% over the week and 11.36% over the month.

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) has around 644 employees, a market worth around $41.85M and $294.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.44. Profit margin for the company is -11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.15% and -83.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.20%).

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CalAmp Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.80% this year

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.45M, and float is at 35.06M with Short Float at 2.07%.

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cummins Wes, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Cummins Wes bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $4.52 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.42 million shares.

CalAmp Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that Cummins Wes (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $4.43 per share for $88610.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.4 million shares of the CAMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 30, Cummins Wes (Director) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $4.48 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 3,379,059 shares of CalAmp Corp. (CAMP).

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) that is trading 37.27% up over the past 12 months and Inseego Corp. (INSG) that is -66.76% lower over the same period. PCTEL Inc. (PCTI) is 13.03% up on the 1-year trading charts.