Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Volatility At 7.53%, Should You Add A Position?

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) is -67.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $22.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CEI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $39062500.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 100.0% off the consensus price target high of $39062500.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 100.0% higher than the price target low of $39062500.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.65, the stock is -29.94% and -42.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing 4.83% at the moment leaves the stock -82.68% off its SMA200. CEI registered -96.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $90.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.34.

The stock witnessed a -38.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.86%, and is -16.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.53% over the week and 5.32% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 6.37% and -97.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.10%).

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Camber Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.10% this year

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.37M, and float is at 22.00M with Short Float at 5.36%.