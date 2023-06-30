Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) is 28.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.60 and a high of $47.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLAY stock was last observed hovering at around $44.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.1%.

Currently trading at $45.49, the stock is 15.09% and 24.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 2.48% at the moment leaves the stock 22.25% off its SMA200. PLAY registered 35.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 30.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.12.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 41.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.70%, and is 7.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 4.88% over the month.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) has around 22748 employees, a market worth around $1.94B and $2.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.84 and Fwd P/E is 10.19. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.70% and -3.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Analyst Forecasts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.50% this year

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.93M, and float is at 41.97M with Short Float at 10.83%.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mulleady John, the company’s SVP, RE & Dev. SEC filings show that Mulleady John sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $43.31 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68312.0 shares.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 13 that Pineiro Antonio (SVP, Chief Int’l Dev Ofc) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 13 and was made at $34.90 per share for $17450.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23812.0 shares of the PLAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Mulleady John (SVP, RE & Dev) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $35.00 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 78,777 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY).

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is trading 17.11% up over the past 12 months and TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) that is 26.11% higher over the same period. Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NATH) is 33.96% up on the 1-year trading charts.