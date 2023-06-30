EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) is -17.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.64 and a high of $3.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EMKR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 68.4% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.79, the stock is 10.21% and -9.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 15.77% at the moment leaves the stock -36.53% off its SMA200. EMKR registered -75.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.33.

The stock witnessed a 0.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.61%, and is 17.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.77% over the week and 8.22% over the month.

EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) has around 436 employees, a market worth around $44.89M and $101.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -48.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.55% and -77.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.90%).

EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EMCORE Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -191.10% this year

EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.24M, and float is at 34.79M with Short Float at 0.63%.

EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AWM Investment Company, Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold 133,667 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 20 at a price of $0.70 per share for a total of $93353.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.26 million shares.

EMCORE Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that AWM Investment Company, Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 235,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $0.69 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.4 million shares of the EMKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, AWM Investment Company, Inc. (10% Owner) disposed off 300,000 shares at an average price of $0.67 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 5,630,963 shares of EMCORE Corporation (EMKR).

EMCORE Corporation (EMKR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) that is trading -16.74% down over the past 12 months and Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) that is 210.29% higher over the same period. Belden Inc. (BDC) is 76.24% up on the 1-year trading charts.