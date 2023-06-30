Euronav NV (EURN) Volatility At 2.26%, Should You Add A Position?

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) is -5.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.76 and a high of $19.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EURN stock was last observed hovering at around $14.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.97% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 11.94% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.97, the stock is -5.02% and -3.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing 1.35% at the moment leaves the stock -6.00% off its SMA200. EURN registered 27.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.03.

The stock witnessed a 1.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.00%, and is -7.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 3.52% over the month.

Euronav NV (EURN) has around 2946 employees, a market worth around $3.02B and $1.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.13 and Fwd P/E is 4.88. Distance from 52-week low is 53.36% and -23.25% from its 52-week high.

Euronav NV (EURN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Euronav NV (EURN) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Euronav NV is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 180.00% this year

Euronav NV (EURN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 201.78M, and float is at 80.19M with Short Float at 1.14%.

Euronav NV (EURN) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Euronav NV (EURN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times.