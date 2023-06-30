Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Volatility At 3.45%, Should You Add A Position?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) is -14.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.05 and a high of $4.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FSM stock was last observed hovering at around $3.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $4.62 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.52% off the consensus price target high of $5.38 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 14.21% higher than the price target low of $3.73 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.20, the stock is -3.64% and -8.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing 2.56% at the moment leaves the stock -5.64% off its SMA200. FSM registered 5.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.17.

The stock witnessed a -1.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.28%, and is 4.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 3.52% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 6.81. Distance from 52-week low is 56.10% and -23.81% from its 52-week high.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.30% this year

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 290.88M, and float is at 286.84M with Short Float at 1.17%.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) that is -13.13% lower over the past 12 months.