Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) is -12.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.62 and a high of $30.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GLNG stock was last observed hovering at around $19.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.67% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 28.75% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.95, the stock is -6.30% and -7.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 1.12% at the moment leaves the stock -14.04% off its SMA200. GLNG registered -14.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.92.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.41%, and is -3.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) has around 490 employees, a market worth around $2.19B and $262.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.09 and Fwd P/E is 8.12. Distance from 52-week low is 1.68% and -34.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Golar LNG Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 600.80% this year

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.27M, and float is at 91.89M with Short Float at 1.77%.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay Corporation (TK) that is trading 101.71% up over the past 12 months and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) that is 104.34% higher over the same period. Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) is -36.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.