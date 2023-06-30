Here are the top Institutional holders of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) shares

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) is -66.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $4.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 85.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.60, the stock is -15.73% and -22.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 3.52% at the moment leaves the stock -64.07% off its SMA200. ADN registered -74.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.55.

The stock witnessed a -40.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.87%, and is -4.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.69% over the week and 11.52% over the month.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) has around 175 employees, a market worth around $30.98M and $7.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 9.20% and -85.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-130.20%).

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -222.00% this year

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.90M, and float is at 37.16M with Short Float at 4.85%.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 1 times.