Here are the top Institutional holders of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) shares

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) is 5.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.65 and a high of $98.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AKAM stock was last observed hovering at around $89.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $94.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.44% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -33.12% lower than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $89.19, the stock is -2.23% and 2.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 0.16% at the moment leaves the stock 5.48% off its SMA200. AKAM registered -3.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.14.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.24%, and is 1.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.16% over the week and 1.45% over the month.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) has around 9800 employees, a market worth around $13.55B and $3.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.19 and Fwd P/E is 14.15. Profit margin for the company is 13.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.24% and -9.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Akamai Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.00% this year

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 155.64M, and float is at 149.34M with Short Float at 6.61%.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Insider Activity

A total of 246 insider transactions have happened at Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 81 and purchases happening 165 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEIGHTON F THOMSON, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that LEIGHTON F THOMSON bought 275 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 20 at a price of $91.20 per share for a total of $25080.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92006.0 shares.

Akamai Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that LEIGHTON F THOMSON (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 271 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $92.31 per share for $25016.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 91731.0 shares of the AKAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, LEIGHTON F THOMSON (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 274 shares at an average price of $91.40 for $25044.0. The insider now directly holds 91,460 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM).

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) that is trading 40.91% up over the past 12 months and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) that is -5.24% lower over the same period. Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) is 67.22% up on the 1-year trading charts.