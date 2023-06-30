Here are the top Institutional holders of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) shares

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) is 39.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $2.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BKSY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 28.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.15, the stock is 21.30% and 44.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.09 million and changing 2.38% at the moment leaves the stock 33.01% off its SMA200. BKSY registered -1.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 53.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$10.47.

The stock witnessed a 59.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.48%, and is 12.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.65% over the week and 9.56% over the month.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) has around 259 employees, a market worth around $290.19M and $69.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 91.96% and -27.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.70%).

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Analyst Forecasts

BlackSky Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.10% this year

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 124.14M, and float is at 92.82M with Short Float at 3.86%.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Toole Brian E, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that O’Toole Brian E sold 75,660 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $1.40 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.86 million shares.

BlackSky Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Dubois Henry Edward (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 7,547 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $1.40 per share for $10566.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.88 million shares of the BKSY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Lin Christiana L (General Counsel & Corp Sec) disposed off 4,546 shares at an average price of $1.40 for $6364.0. The insider now directly holds 514,792 shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY).