Here are the top Institutional holders of Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) shares

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND) is -32.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $3.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLND stock was last observed hovering at around $0.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $1.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 2.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.98, the stock is 0.74% and 10.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 10.08% at the moment leaves the stock -34.60% off its SMA200. BLND registered -61.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.19.

The stock witnessed a -1.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.30%, and is 8.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.41% over the week and 11.52% over the month.

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) has around 1546 employees, a market worth around $239.33M and $201.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 84.83% and -74.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-218.80%).

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blend Labs Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -334.90% this year

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 241.44M, and float is at 210.77M with Short Float at 7.68%.

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ghamsari Nima, the company’s Head of Blend. SEC filings show that Ghamsari Nima sold 151,316 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $0.95 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Blend Labs Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 28 that Ghamsari Nima (Head of Blend) sold a total of 230,770 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 28 and was made at $0.61 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BLND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, Ghamsari Nima (Head of Blend) disposed off 169,242 shares at an average price of $0.94 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Blend Labs Inc. (BLND).

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 30.63% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is 6.33% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is 6.61% up on the 1-year trading charts.