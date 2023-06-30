Here are the top Institutional holders of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) shares

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) is 41.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.01 and a high of $12.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HIMS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.5% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 9.1% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.09, the stock is 3.89% and -8.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.09 million and changing 7.32% at the moment leaves the stock 14.74% off its SMA200. HIMS registered 97.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$27.92.

The stock witnessed a 2.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.37%, and is 8.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.19% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) has around 651 employees, a market worth around $1.92B and $616.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 126.68% and -26.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.00%).

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.30% this year

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 207.14M, and float is at 155.83M with Short Float at 13.53%.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Insider Activity

A total of 91 insider transactions have happened at Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boughton Soleil, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Boughton Soleil sold 21,741 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 20 at a price of $8.55 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 20 that Becklund Irene (PAO) sold a total of 10,707 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 20 and was made at $8.55 per share for $91545.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2747.0 shares of the HIMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Boughton Soleil (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 14,271 shares at an average price of $9.01 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 189,830 shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS).