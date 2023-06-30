Here are the top Institutional holders of Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) shares

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) is -1.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.78 and a high of $43.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRGO stock was last observed hovering at around $33.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.35% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 25.24% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.64, the stock is 0.63% and -2.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 1.23% at the moment leaves the stock -5.57% off its SMA200. PRGO registered -18.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.58.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.16%, and is -1.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 1.95% over the month.

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) has around 8900 employees, a market worth around $4.53B and $4.56B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.75. Profit margin for the company is -3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.29% and -23.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Perrigo Company plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.70% this year

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.90M, and float is at 133.29M with Short Float at 3.32%.

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Parker Geoffrey M., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Parker Geoffrey M. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $33.06 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25879.0 shares.

Perrigo Company plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that Andersen Svend (EVP & President CHCI) bought a total of 2,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $33.41 per share for $96902.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68741.0 shares of the PRGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, KESSLER MURRAY S (CEO) disposed off 197,646 shares at an average price of $35.75 for $7.07 million. The insider now directly holds 2,668 shares of Perrigo Company plc (PRGO).

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -7.26% down over the past 12 months and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is 6.00% higher over the same period. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is 0.65% up on the 1-year trading charts.