Here are the top Institutional holders of Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) shares

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) is -6.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.89 and a high of $1.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TGB stock was last observed hovering at around $1.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $1.38, the stock is -0.90% and -5.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 2.99% at the moment leaves the stock -4.91% off its SMA200. TGB registered 15.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.70.

The stock witnessed a 13.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.29%, and is -1.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.96% over the week and 4.26% over the month.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) has around 207 employees, a market worth around $399.70M and $295.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.39. Profit margin for the company is -6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.06% and -27.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -171.50% this year

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 288.01M, and float is at 277.06M with Short Float at 0.58%.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 10 times.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) that is trading 4.74% up over the past 12 months and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) that is 2.03% higher over the same period.