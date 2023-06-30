Here are the top Institutional holders of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) shares

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE: GBX) is 27.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.80 and a high of $39.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GBX stock was last observed hovering at around $32.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 10.34% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.61% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -29.76% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.82, the stock is 39.65% and 49.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.06 million and changing 31.83% at the moment leaves the stock 39.74% off its SMA200. GBX registered 15.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 24.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.60.

The stock witnessed a 56.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.36%, and is 32.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.09% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) has around 14400 employees, a market worth around $1.36B and $3.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.43 and Fwd P/E is 15.40. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.95% and 8.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.30% this year

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.59M, and float is at 30.96M with Short Float at 3.68%.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Swindells Charles J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Swindells Charles J sold 3,017 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 19 at a price of $29.43 per share for a total of $88775.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38002.0 shares.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Swindells Charles J (Director) sold a total of 4,784 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $39.01 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36909.0 shares of the GBX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, FURMAN WILLIAM A (Director) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $38.61 for $1.16 million. The insider now directly holds 253,018 shares of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX).

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) that is 4.80% higher over the past 12 months. FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) is -18.51% down on the 1-year trading charts.