Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) is 9.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $162.26 and a high of $205.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CME stock was last observed hovering at around $183.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $208.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.66% off the consensus price target high of $250.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -18.3% lower than the price target low of $155.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $183.36, the stock is 0.71% and 0.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 2.74% off its SMA200. CME registered -8.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.92.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.97%, and is 0.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.46% over the week and 1.75% over the month.

CME Group Inc. (CME) has around 3460 employees, a market worth around $65.78B and $5.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.29 and Fwd P/E is 20.46. Profit margin for the company is 55.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.01% and -10.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

CME Group Inc. (CME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CME Group Inc. (CME) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CME Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.50% this year

CME Group Inc. (CME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 358.93M, and float is at 358.10M with Short Float at 1.16%.

CME Group Inc. (CME) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at CME Group Inc. (CME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SHEPARD WILLIAM R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SHEPARD WILLIAM R bought 309 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 27 at a price of $179.77 per share for a total of $55523.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

CME Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 27 that SHEPARD WILLIAM R (Director) bought a total of 14 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 27 and was made at $179.77 per share for $2448.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2239.0 shares of the CME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 28, SHEPARD WILLIAM R (Director) acquired 195 shares at an average price of $186.45 for $36337.0. The insider now directly holds 250,063 shares of CME Group Inc. (CME).

CME Group Inc. (CME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) that is trading 16.05% up over the past 12 months. Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) is -3.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.