Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND) is 45.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.97 and a high of $104.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FND stock was last observed hovering at around $102.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.3% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.37% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -26.95% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $101.56, the stock is 5.51% and 6.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing -1.26% at the moment leaves the stock 19.39% off its SMA200. FND registered 50.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.22.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.53%, and is 6.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.03% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) has around 9281 employees, a market worth around $10.84B and $4.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.36 and Fwd P/E is 30.80. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.57% and -3.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.20% this year

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.96M, and float is at 104.13M with Short Float at 13.07%.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Christopherson David Victor, the company’s EVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL. SEC filings show that Christopherson David Victor sold 5,804 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $100.00 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42356.0 shares.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Robbins Brian K (EVP – BUS. DVLPMT, STRATEGY) sold a total of 19,504 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $91.82 per share for $1.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23674.0 shares of the FND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Christopherson David Victor (EVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $92.00 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 56,527 shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND).

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) that is trading 70.95% up over the past 12 months and GMS Inc. (GMS) that is 55.59% higher over the same period.