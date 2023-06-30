Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE: NTST)

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE: NTST) is -2.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.04 and a high of $21.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NTST stock was last observed hovering at around $17.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.88% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 10.2% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.96, the stock is -0.21% and 0.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing 4.48% at the moment leaves the stock -3.70% off its SMA200. NTST registered -6.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.43.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.05%, and is 1.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.85% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $1.11B and $104.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 125.59 and Fwd P/E is 93.06. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.38% and -16.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.30%).

NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NETSTREIT Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 104.40% this year

NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.16M, and float is at 54.69M with Short Float at 8.91%.

NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 13 times.

NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is trading 2.14% up over the past 12 months and American Tower Corporation (AMT) that is -23.80% lower over the same period. Equinix Inc. (EQIX) is 16.13% up on the 1-year trading charts.